Workplace childcare facilities allowed me to thrive

When I had children, I had to stop working to take care of my family. But managing with only my husband’s income was extremely difficult. A job vacancy at a garment factory with a newly opened childcare centre, gave me an unexpected opportunity to return to work.

My name is Meseret Tamru, and I am 29 years old. I live in Addis Ababa in Ethiopia. I was born and raised in a small rural town in the Amhara Region. When I was young, I used to travel for an hour each day to get to school. By the end of 6th grade, I stopped studying.

When I was 22, I decided to move away from my small town to look for work in Addis Ababa. I went to the city with a friend who was older and had more experience than me. Back then, I was unfamiliar with the roads and the city. The journey was quite terrifying, but still, we were filled with hope for a better future.