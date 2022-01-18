The Future of Work Podcast

Episode 14
18 January 2022
Digitizing a company also means changing its culture
Dr Sandy Chong, Founder of Verity Consulting and Chair of the ASEAN Business Alliance WA
Episode 13
7 January 2022
Is the menopause a workplace issue?
Dr Louise Newson, Doctor, leading menopause specialist and founder of the Balance menopause app.
Professor Joanna Brewis, Professor of People and Organisations, the Open University Business School
Episode 12
7 December 2021
Why growth in wage inequality is a problem for us all
Patrick Belser, ILO senior economist and wage specialist
Episode 11
13 October 2021
Rural women don’t want charity, they want to feel empowered
Reema Nanavaty, Former General Secretary, Self Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), India
Elisenda Estruch Puertas, Rural Economy Specialist in ILO’s Sectoral Policies Department
Episode 10
30 September 2021
The future is already here
Chidi King, Branch Chief, Gender, Equality, Diversity and Inclusion
Episode 9
13 August 2021
Left-handed workers in a right-handed world
Dr Marietta Papadatou-Pastou, Assistant Professor at the National and Kapodistrian University of Athens
Episode 8
12 August 2021
How digital labour platforms can provide decent jobs for young refugees
Drew Gardiner, ILO Youth Employment Specialist
Dr Andreas Hackl, Lecturer in social anthropology at the University of Edinburgh
Episode 7
2 July 2021
Making domestic work decent work in South Africa
Florence Sosiba, Domestic worker and President of The South Africa Domestic Service and Allied Workers Union (SADSAWU)
Episode 6
23 June 2021
Neuro-diversity and the workplace – positive or negative?
Neil Barnett, Director of Inclusive Hiring and Accessibility, Microsoft
Dr Nancy Doyle, CEO, Genius Within, Co-Director of the Centre for Neurodiversity at Work, Birkbeck College, University of London
Episode 5
29 April 2021
Why we need to invest now in resilient occupational safety and health systems
Manal Azzi, Senior Occupational Safety and Health Specialist, ILO
Episode 4
23 April 2021
Zimbabwe’s green economy trailblazers
Elizabeth Nyamuda, Founder and Managing Director, Tamba Washables
Luke Makarichi, Founder and Managing Director, GreenTec Energy
Episode 3
30 March 2021
The role of digital labour platforms in transforming the world of work
Uma Rani, Senior Economist in the ILO Research Department
Sergio Santos, Independent software engineer
Mercy Osongo, Independent translator & fundraiser
Laura Cardona, Biologist
Episode 2
19 February 2021
Can technology create a more equitable future of work?
Allen Blue, LinkedIn Co-Founder and Vice President
Episode 1
5 January 2021
Telework: Wild ride or win-win?
Jon Messenger, Senior Working Time Specialist, ILO